A Columbus woman was killed in a two vehicle crash that occurred early this morning on State Route 309 at Thayer Road in Allen County.

LimaOhio.com reported that 23 year old Tashonda Ward drove from Thayer onto 309 and her vehicle was struck by pickup truck being operated by 58 year old Mark Oberly, of Harrod.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in her car, 2 year old Christian Cabrera-Clark was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of only minor injuries.

A Kenton woman reported on her Facebook page that she was the first on the scene as she was travelling to work on 309. She said she heard a child crying and found him laying in the grass about 50 feet from the car.

A trooper at the scene stated that it is a miracle the boy only suffered minor injuries.

Oberly’s pickup overturned after the collision and came to rest in a field. He was also taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as being factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.