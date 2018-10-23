The Hardin County Commissioners hired a Maintenance Assistant at a recent meeting.

Following an executive session, Dan Middleton was offered the position. There is a 120 day probation period.

The commissioners also hired Marcia Hauer as Interim Administrator at the Hardin Hills Health Center due to the resignation of Elaine Roynon effective November 13.

Also at the meeting, a bid opening was held for the CDBG Village of Alger Park Sidewalk Improvement Project.

A bid of $9500 was received from Chris’ Concrete and $8198 from Rish Masonry.

The bids were taken under advisement and will be awarded at a later date.