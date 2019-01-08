The Hardin County Commissioners recently held their reorganizational meeting.

Roger Crowe was appointed President and Randy Rogers will serve as Vice President of the Board of Commissioners.

Tim Striker was welcomed as a new member.

Crowe will also serve on the Multi-County Jail Board and the North Central Solid Waste Policy Committee. Rogers will serve on the Family and Children First Council.

Meetings will continue to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 9:00am.

Office hours in the Hardin County Courthouse are 8-4 Monday through Friday.