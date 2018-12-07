A construction worker was struck and killed this morning on U.S. 33 near State Route 161 in Union County.

According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Washington Township Fire Department responded to the scene and found a twenty-four-year-old female construction worker who had been struck by a tractor trailer while working in the construction zone.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner’s Office. She was employed by the Lake Erie Construction Company.

The tractor trailer continued eastbound on US Route 33 and was located in Columbus.

The driver is being interviewed and the crash remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department Transportation, and the Marysville Division of Police.