A letter sent to Hardin County Job and Family Services Wednesday was determined to be safe and was not a threat to anyone’s safety.

According to a release from Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, that determination was made following an investigation.

The letter was received by mail at the Hardin County Job and Family Services Office in the Courthouse Annex Building in downtown Kenton.

Due to the nature of the content, the letter was not opened and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The building was reopened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kenton Fire Department, Allen County Regional Hazmat Unit, The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification and Ohio Northern University.