WKTN CONTEST RULES

1. ALL ON-AIR AND ONLINE CONTESTS INDICATE THE PRIZE(S) TO BE AWARDED AND THEIR METHOD OF ENTRY. CONTEST METHODS MAY INCLUDE RANDOM SELECTION, MAIL ENTRY, PRINTED ENTRY, WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA POST/ENTRY, AND/OR TEXT ENTRY.

2. WKTN IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ENTRIES NOT RECEIVED DUE TO DELAY IN MAIL SERVICE, INTERNET SERVICE OUTAGE, COMPUTER DIFFICULTY, OR OTHER TECHNICAL ISSUES.

3. CONTEST PARTICIPANTS AGREE THAT WKTN AND CONTEST SPONSORS HAVE THE RIGHT TO USE THE NAME, VOICE, OR LIKENESS OF CONTEST PARTICIPANTS AND WINNERS FOR PROMOTIONAL AND ADVERTISING PURPOSES WITHOUT COMPENSATION.

4. WHEN ANY CONTEST HAS A DEADLINE FOR ENTRY, THE DEADLINE IS CLEARLY INDICATED IN ON-AIR PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT, WEBSITE/SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS, AND ANY WRITTEN RULES.

5. CONTESTS AND PROMOTIONS ARE OPEN TO LISTENERS AGE 18 AND OLDER UNLESS OTHERWISE INDICATED.

6. WKTN RESERVES THE RIGHT TO LIMIT THE WINNING OF PRIZES TO ONE EVERY THIRTY DAYS PER HOUSEHOLD.

7. WINNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES, IF ANY. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS APPLY.

8. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE IN CONTESTS AND PROMOTIONS.

9. SOME PRIZES HAVE RESTRICTIONS, OR EXPIRATION DATES AND DO NOT INCLUDE GRATUITIES.

THERE ARE NO PRIZE SUBSTITUTIONS. PRIZES ARE NON-TRANSFERABLE AND ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE. PRIZES CANNOT BE EXCHANGED FOR CASH.

10. WINNER MUST PROVIDE VALID ADDRESS ON ID AND IN SOME CASES A PHONE NUMBER MAY BE REQUIRED IN ORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN.

11. WINNERS ARE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THEIR PRIZE(S) AT 112 NORTH DETROIT ST, KENTON, OH AND MAY BE REQUIRED TO PRESENT PROPER IDENTIFICATION BEFORE PRIZE WILL BE RELEASED. PRIZES NOT CLAIMED WITHIN 14 DAYS OF WINNING DATE BECOME THE PROPERTY OF WKTN.

12. PRIZES ARE MARKED, AND ANY WINNER FOUND TO BE SELLING PRIZES WILL BE DENIED FROM WINNING FUTURE CONTESTS/PRIZES.

13. EMPLOYEES OF WKTN OR ANY OTHER SPONSOR(S) ARE NOT ELIGIBLE.

14. WKTN RESERVES THE RIGHT TO AMEND OR CHANGE THE ABOVE RULES AT ANYTIME AS WELL AS END A CONTEST AT ANYTIME. ALL DECISIONS OF STATION MANAGEMENT WITH REGARD TO THE AWARDING OF PRIZES, THE SELECTION OF WINNERS, AND THE INTERPRETATION OF THESE RULES SHALL BE FINAL. EACH CONTESTANT BY VIRTUE OF ENTERING A STATION CONTEST AGREES TO ACCEPT THE DECISION OF WKTN AS FINAL.

15. BY PARTICIPATING, EACH CONTEST PARTICIPANT WAIVES ANY AND ALL CLAIMS OF LIABILITY AGAINST WKTN, IT’S BOARD, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND CONTEST SPONSORS FOR ANY DAMAGE OR PERSONAL INJURY OR LOSS WHICH MAY OCCUR FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST OR FROM THE USE OF PRIZES AWARDED BY WKTN.

11/06/18