Corey Michael Kuykendall, 38 of Mt. Victory

Graveside services for Corey Michael Kuykendall will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday December 22, 2018 at Grove Cemetery in the committal building. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

He died on Monday, December 17, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on October 10, 1980 in Kenton to Pamela Kuykendall who survives in Kenton. On April 2, 2011 he married Heather Moore and she survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are a daughter Catherine Lawrence of Kenton. Sons; Harris, Aeros Kuykendall and Landon Mohn all of Mt. Victory. SIster Lacey Murphy, niece Avienda Murphy and Several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dave and Betty Kuykendall.

Corey was a hardworking husband and father, working two jobs while going to school and earning his bachelors degree in Information Technology.

He strived to excel in this field he loved so much. Always doing more than required and willing to help with all involved. His depth of compassion for his career and his family could not be denied. He was 100% devoted to both.

He loved spending time with his children and was always working on stuff for work.

Corey was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.