Corienia Best, 56 of Dola

Funeral Services for Corienia Best will be held at 11:00AM Friday, January 18, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00PM till 8:00PM Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

She died Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Dola. She was born on July 17, 1962 in Kenton to Charles and Myra (Compton) Shepherd who survives in Dola. On November 15, 1980 she married Rick Best and he survives in Dola.

Also surviving are a daughter; Corey (Steve) Zimmerly of Harrod, son; Charlie (Rachel) Best of Arlington, 5 sisters; Linda (Tony) Madison of Kenton, Marie (Jim) Litzenberg of Kenton, Rose Goslee of Kenton, Tammy Shepherd of Kenton and Pam Wheeler of Kenton. 2 brothers; Bill Shepherd of Lima and Terry Shepherd of Dola. 7 Grandchildren; Elijah, Josiah Sofiah Zimmerly and Janelle, Lorylie, Alleyna, and Stevenson Best. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Corienia was an RN, formerly working for Hardin Co Hospice and at The Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the St. Johns Lutheran Church in Dola and The American Nurses Association.

Corienia loved her grandchildren dearly, and loved to spend time with them whenever she could. She also enjoyed driving around in her red Hummer and going shopping.

In lieu if flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net