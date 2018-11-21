A former corrections officer in Marion has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into a prison.

The Marion Star reported that 20 year old John W. Corbin was placed on one year probation and must serve 30 days in jail.

He pleaded guilty last month to one count of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility after he was caught carrying marijuana wrapped in electrical tape into the North Central Correctional Complex where he worked.

Corbin is serving his jail time at the Multi County Jail in Marion.