The Wyandot County Treasurer’s office filed a complaint Wednesday that a counterfeit $10 bill was returned to them by their bank recently.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the office remembered who brought the bill in and called them in for a replacement.

The man who used the bill replaced it and the fake money was sent to the Secret Service Office in Toledo.

The man said he thinks he may have gotten the money from the Wyandot County Fair in September.