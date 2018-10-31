A suspicious letter was received at the Hardin County Courthouse Annex Building this morning.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said the letter was received in the mail and was addressed to children’s services.

Job and Family Services Director John Folk noticed that it contained a powder like substance and the letter was not opened.

Sheriff Everhart said as a precaution the building was evacuated while they work to determine what the letter contains. He said they will follow proper protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

He said HazMat in Lima has been called in to help make that determination.

The Kenton Fire Department and EMA office are assisting.