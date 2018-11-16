A crash occurred Thursday afternoon on East Columbus at High Street.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 16 year old Claire Bailey was stopped for a stop sign on High at Columbus. She drove into the intersection and her car struck a vehicle being operated by 57 year old Deborah Farrington, also of Kenton, who was traveling west on Columbus.

Disabling damage occurred to Farrington’s vehicle, while the Bailey vehicle sustained light damage.

There were no injuries, and Bailey was cited for a stop sign violation.