Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash that occurred just before 4 Monday afternoon in Allen County.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 29 year old Audrea Mancinotti, of Elida, was driving east on U.S. 30 and attempted to make a right turn onto Redd Road when her vehicle was struck by an eastbound van being operated by 20 year old Nathan Cragun, of Cardington.

After the collision, Mancinotti’s vehicle ended up of the right side of the road and overturned onto it’s driver’s side.

She and two minor passengers in the vehicle were transported to Mercy St. Rita’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cragun was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Distracted driving is suspected of being a contributing factor to the crash.