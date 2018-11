A Kenton man was among two people injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Tuesday afternoon.

WFIN Radio reported that 66 year old Gary Huff, of Fostoria, failed to stop for a red light while driving east on West Trenton Avenue and his vehicle struck a car being operated by 48 year old Steven Rettig, of Kenton.

Both drivers were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Huff was cited for a red light violation.