A Marysville woman was injured in a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 10,000 block of U.S. 68.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Jane Strayer lost control of her vehicle while travelling south on 68.

The car ended up off the road and came to rest in the backyard of house.

Strayer was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

BKP Ambulance and the Kenton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.