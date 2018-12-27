A Waynesfield woman was injured in a four vehicle crash that occurred on I-75 in Hancock County Wednesday.

WFIN Radio reported that 62 year old Agnes Pollerman lost control of her car while driving north on 75. Her car struck the median wall and was then hit by a semi being operated by 54 year old Eric Burchfield, of Tennessee. Another driver, 75 year old Herman West, of Michigan, tried to avoid the crash and was struck by a vehicle being driven by 25 year old Dakota Deering, of Newark.

Pollerman, who was cited for failure to control, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries.