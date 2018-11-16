State Representative-Elect Jon Cross announced the leadership for his Transition Team.

According to a posting on Cross’ Facebook page, Matt Jennings was named Chairman and Kolt Buchenroth, Vice-Chairman.

Both men filled leadership roles during the campaign and will now help prepare for the transition and swearing in events.

Cross said Thursday he is looking forward to bringing his hometown communities together in the 83rd Ohio House District for a ceremonial celebration.

More details on that will be announced next month.