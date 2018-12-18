KENTON – Today, the State Representative-elect Jon Cross Transition Committee is announcing plans for a local public swearing-in ceremony set for Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Hardin County Courthouse starting at 1:00 p.m.

Representative-elect Jon Cross, his wife Christina Cross and family are inviting community members from the 83rd Ohio House district, which includes Hancock, Hardin and (part of) Logan Counties to join them for a hometown ceremonial swearing-In celebration.

“We believe it’s important to connect communities and bring people together to be included, connected and recognized, as this day is about the people of the 83rd district. Let’s renew our spirit to public service, positive leadership and working together to keep Ohio safer, stronger and open for business,” said Representative-elect Cross.

The ceremony will be held on the first floor hall of the historic Hardin County Courthouse. Cross Transition Committee Chairman Matt Jennings will serve as master of ceremonies, the honorable Judge Scott N. Barrett of the Hardin County Common Pleas Court will offer the ceremonial oath of office, and Findlay Pastor Jerry Cooke will offer the prayer. The Kenton High School Top Twenty Choir and Army JROTC have been invited to participate in the ceremony.

The official oath of office will take place at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday, January 7th during the opening day of the 133rd General Assembly. The public can view the live opening ceremony and session online at The Ohio Channel www.ohiochannel.org starting at 2:00 p.m.

In addition, Representative-elect Cross has announced that Cort Everhart will serve as his legislative aide. Cort is from Ada, Ohio and is a recent graduate from Ohio Northern University.

“I’m excited to welcome Cort to serve as my legislative aide in Columbus. He knows the district well and will be of great assistance in helping me serve the people of the 83rd district,” said Representative-elect Cross.

After January 7th, constituents can contact the Representative’s office via phone: 614-466-3819, email: Rep83@ohiohouse.gov or mailing address: 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215.

District office hours and locations are being scheduled and will be announced at a later date.