Cynthia M. (Altvater) Gay 64, of Forest

There will no services for Cynthia M. (Altvater) Gay as it was her wishes to be cremated.

She died on December 25, 2018 at her residence. She was born on November 12, 1954 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert and Viola (Guthrie) Altvater.

Surviving are significant other, Clifford Thompson of Forest; a brother Timothy (Susan) Altvater of Kenton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Kenneth and Ricky Altvater.

Cynthia was a homemaker who loved her dogs Shadow and Isabelle and playing Pogo.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home.

