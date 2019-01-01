Dalton Lee Vance 82

of Kenton

Funeral Services for Dalton Lee Vance will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, January 3, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with B.J. Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 :00 PM till 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

He died on Friday, December 28, 2018 at his residence. He was born on June 5, 1936 in Union County to the late Harold and Doris (Sanderson) Vance.

Surviving are 2 daughters; Lori Vance – Root of Kenton and Dalta (Joe) Newland of Alabama. Several step-children. Son-in-law; Ken King of Grove City. Grandchildren; Heather Harshfield, Brian (Kendra) Hicks, Kyle (Keri) Vance, Ashley Whitaker, Kellee (Steven) Wray, Paige (Samantha Torsin) Vance, Kimber Vance and Kaydence Vance. 14 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Steve Vance and Gary Vance – King. 1 daughter; Connie Vance – Shirk. 1 sister; Marguerite Hensley, and 5 brothers; Richard Vance, Cyril Vance, Robert Vance, Donald Vance and Harold Vance.

Dalton was a member of The Kenton Eagles, The Amvets and The Kenton Moose where he was a bartender for over 30 years.

He loved working on cars and houses. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion.

