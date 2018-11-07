Daniel L. Wells, 62 of Kenton

A Memorial Service for Daniel L. Wells will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

He died on Monday, October 29, 2018 at his residence. He was born on March 24, 1956 in Kenton to the late Harry and Margaret Eileen (Newman) Wells. On September 20, 1980 he married Judith Conkle and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are 2 sisters; Carolyn (Rowland) Vermaaten of Mt. Victory and Nancy (Raymond) Brewer of Holland, MI. 2 brothers; Elmer (Marianna) Wells of Mechanicsburg, PA and Gene (Rebecca) Wells of Kenton. Nieces and Nephews; Penny Brewer, Mark (Kristi) Brewer, Heath (Jocelyn) Wells, Melissa (Dan) Baker, J.P. (Maria) Wells, Shannon (Brian) Balser and Amanda (Drew) Crum.

Dan was a member of the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bellefontaine, a Kenton Moose member and a life member of the Hardin County Bowling Assoc. USBC.

He was very active in Knights of Columbus. He was the Faithful Navigator and Trustee for Monsignor Buckley Assembly #0822 in Fairborn. Financial Secretary for 5 years of Council #1782 in Bellefontaine. Deputy Grand Knight for 2 years of Council #1597 and Warden for 1 year of Council #1597.

He enjoyed farming, camping, bowling and reading in his free time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Saint Patricks Catholic Church or Saint Mary’s of the Woods.

