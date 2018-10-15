Darrel Alan Osborn 50

of Kenton

Services for Darrel Alan Osborn will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Todd WIlliamson officiating. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on November 14, 1967 in Kenton to Elwood and Evelyn (Jones) Osborn both of Kenton.

Also surviving are his daughter; Kelsey (Tommy Prater) Osborn of McGuffey. Step son; Matthew Heilman of Kenton. Brother; Heath (Tami) Osborn of Kenton, 2 Grandsons; Koen and Knox Prater, Niece and Nephew Nate and Paige Osborn.

Darrel worked at Ada Technologies and was a bartender.

He was a member of the Kenton Moose, Eagles, Elks and Amvets Post 1994.

He was a socialite, he loved being around people especially when he was hosting a cookout or campfire.

When Darrel wasn’t working or having people over he was working on a wood working project.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.