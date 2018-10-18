Darrell Ray Carty, 80 of Wapakoneta, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Services will be held at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger, Ohio. Friends may call from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger. There will be a graveside service at Preston Cemetery in Alger for family and friends on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00am. Graveside military honors will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard.

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Inc.

Alger, Ohio

