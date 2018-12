The date has been set for the 31st Annual Consignment Sale at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton.

The public auction, which is sponsored by the Hardin County Agricultural Society, will take place Saturday March 9, 2019 starting at 9.

Delivery of consignments will be accepted March 6, 7 and 8 from 9am to 5pm. No consignments will be accepted the day of the sale.

More information can be found on the Hardin County Fair Facebook page.