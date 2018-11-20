Deborah L. Curl , 64 of Kenton

Funeral Services for Deborah L. Curl will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery in Forest. Friends may call on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

She died at 1:03 A.M. on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Saint Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. She was born on September 6, 1954 in Kenton to the late Gerald and Mary Jane (Forney) Koehler. On December 1, 1972 she married Dennis Curl and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2014.

Surviving are 5 daughters; Adrianne (Keith Bledsoe) Hamlin of Elida, Chandra (Todd) Hoover of Jupiter, FLA, Chessa (Ned) Salem of Lima, Sara Curl of Findlay, Brynne (Devon Powell) of Findlay, 9 sons; Mark (Reta) Curl of Kenton, Matthew (Laura) Curl of Kenton, Timothy Curl of Kenton, James (Cassie Mavety) Curl of W.V., John Curl of Lima, Joshua Curl of Kenton, Joel Curl of Findlay, Luke Curl of Kenton, Sam Curl of Kenton, a sister; Deanna Koehler of Forest, a brother; Vance Koehler of Pennsylvania, 24 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son; Daniel Drew Curl.

Deborah was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of both a sewing guild and a quilting guild. When she wasn’t sewing she also enjoyed playing bingo, antiquing and cooking for her family.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care if the family.

