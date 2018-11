KENTON-Hardin County Soroptimist International will have their December meeting Thursday, December 6th at Table One in Kenton.

Social time will be 5:30 pm with dinner beginning at 6pm.

This meeting will be the Club’s Christmas Party, and dinner will be $10.

Members are encouraged to bring socks and slippers for the Christmas Tree, an item for the Safe Haven of Hardin County, and a White Elephant Gift for the gift exchange and quarter auction.