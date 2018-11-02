Between hunting, mating and harvest seasons, deer are very active this time of year.

The Ohio Department of Insurance reported yesterday that the month of November is when most deer related collisions occur.

Hardin County wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy said motorists should always be alert especially in wooded areas and standing crops in the fields.

Kennedy noted the deer can jump out quickly, so it’s important to always be on the lookout especially at dusk and just before dawn when the deer are more active.