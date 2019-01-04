Defiance stayed perfect in the Western Buckeye League by defeating Kenton 60-48 in girls basketball play Thursday.

Defiance (4-5 overall, 3-0 WBL) got 15 points from Olivia Moats while Carlee Smiddy added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Davis scored 10 points.

Kenton (1-7, 0-3) was led by Jenna Manns, who scored 13 points. Caitlin Tudor scored nine points and Laney Harpel added eight for the Lady Wildcats.

Defiance used a 9-0 run to build an early 13-2 lead but Kenton responded with a 14-0 spurt to take the lead. The Bulldogs answered with an 8-0 run of their own to reclaim control of the game and then withstood several Wildcat runs in the second half to get the win.

Harpel was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.