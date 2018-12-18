An arrest was made Monday in connection to a domestic dispute that occurred at a house near DeGraff.

WPKO Radio reported that Logan County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of County Road 24 on a report that a man got into an argument with his 71 year old grandfather.

28 year old Kyle Jacks was arrested after an argument over money turned into a physical altercation.

Jacks is said to have pushed his grandfather down and began strangling him and struck him twice with a closed fist.

He also allegedly threatened to kill his grandfather if he didn’t give him all his money.

Jacks was located in the garage at the property and transported to the Logan County Jail.