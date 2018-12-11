An appeal filed by the former band director of Allen East Schools has been denied.

Dennis L. Dellifield was convicted in late February on two counts each of attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and performance.

The charges stemming from Dellifield’s text messages sent to two minor boys asking them to send him photos of their genitalia in an erect state.

In his appeal, Dellifield listed five assignment of errors made in his case, including one in which he claimed the trial court failed to recognize a text message he sent to the boys the next day that he says shows he abandoned his request for the photos.

The appellate court ruled the text did not constitute an abandonment of a wrongful act but was merely an apology for his action.

The four other assignment of errors were also overruled, and the the action of the Hardin County Common Pleas Court was affirmed.

Dellefield was sentenced in April of this year to 90 days in jail plus five years probation and was classified as a Tier II sex offender.

He was with the Allen East Schools for 44 years and resigned in March of 2016.