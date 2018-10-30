Ron Eastman, Democrat candidate for Hardin County Commissioner, will be at party headquarters, 128 N. Detroit St in Kenton, on Friday, November 2nd, from noon til 7:00PM.

Eastman has traveled throughout Hardin County during the past year attending local government meetings and knocking on doors and speaking to citizens in every part of Hardin County.

He will now be available to talk with the citizens he hasn’t had a chance to meet.

Anyone interested is invited to stop in to 128 N. Detroit to share your concerns with and ask questions of Eastman.

Light refreshments will be available.