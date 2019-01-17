Nate Fields, senior organizational development consultant at Development Source International in Alexandria, Va., will present, “Reflections on Community Service and Servant Leadership: Then and Now,” on January 22 at Bluffton University.

Fields will discuss his more than four decades of experience, influence and witness to pivotal community service, social justice and economic empowerment initiatives in numerous countries and communities across Africa and the Middle East.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Forum will start at 11 a.m. on January 22 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University.

It is free and open to the public.