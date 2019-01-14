Mike DeWine was officially sworn in as the Governor of Ohio this morning during a brief midnight ceremony at his farm in Cedarville.

Governor DeWine was given the oath of office by his son, Ohio Supreme Court Justice R. Patrick DeWine, while long-time friend Thomas M. Rose, Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, presided over the ceremony.

Governor DeWine took the oath with his hand atop nine family Bibles, held by First Lady Fran DeWine, during the ceremony.