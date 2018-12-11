Movie-goers can celebrate the holidays by taking the whole family to see Disney’s THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS at the Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s afternoon showing will include open captions. The theatre is located at 276 West Center Street in Downtown Marion.

This visually stunning film centers on a young girl named Clare (Mackenzie Foy) who is transported into a magical and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who rule over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), in order to return harmony to the unstable world. The movie also stars Keira Knightley as Sugar Plum Fairy and Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS is rated PG for some mild peril and runs 1 hour, 39 minutes.

Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each. Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2018-2019 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

More movies are planned for the month of December. At press time, movie titles have yet to be confirmed for the following dates: December 22, 23, and 26; and December 27, 28, 29, and 30. Titles will be announced on the Palace website marionpalace.org and Facebook page.

For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.