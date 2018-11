A West Mansfield man was arrested Thursday following a dispute between two men.

According to the media report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 23,000 block of State Route 47 to investigate the dispute that also involved the use of a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, 60 year old Richard W. Penhorwood was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated and obstructing official business.

He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.