The 2019 dog tags will go on sale around Hardin County starting this Saturday December 1.

The fee for the tag is $20, and the kennel license is $100.

The deadline to purchase a license is January 31, 2019. After that date, the fees will double.

Dog tags will be sold at several businesses around the county as well as at the Hardin County Dog Shelter or online at co.hardin.oh.us.

Certain requirements must be met in order to purchase a kennel license, and they will be sold only at the shelter.

Anyone found harboring an unlicensed dog after the 31st of January, 2019, will be cited into court and could be fined up to $150 on a first offense.