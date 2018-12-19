Donna L. Schlorb of Upper Sandusky, died at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Mon. Dec. 17, 2018. A private family graveside service will be held a Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com

