A crash involving a car striking a house in the 100 block of South Leighton Street was reported to Kenton police on Tuesday.

According to information from the department, the crash occurred just before 3 in the afternoon.

A car driven by Nate Eric Osborn travelled off the road and struck two parked cars and two fences before coming to rest after striking the porch of a house located at 128 South Leighton Street.

There were no injuries, and Osborn was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

About an hour earlier, a hit/skip accident was reported.

That occurred in the 600 block of South Leighton Street, where a parked vehicle was sideswiped by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.