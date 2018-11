A crash occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Columbus and Cherry Street in Kenton.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 87 year old Robert Terry, of Kenton, drove from a stop sign on Cherry onto Columbus and his car was struck by an eastbound car being operated by 51 year old Scott Christie, also of Kenton.

Moderate damage occurred to both vehicles.

There were no injuries, and Terry was cited for a stop sign violation.