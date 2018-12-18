A driver was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation following a crash in Wyandot County Monday morning.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 88 year old Donna Randall, of Tiffin, struck the rear of a semi trailer being operated by 23 year old Brock Evans, of Fremont.

Both were travelling south on U.S. 23 and took the State Highway 53 off ramp. Evans stopped for a stop sign, and when he started to move the collision occurred.

Moderate damage occurred to the car.

There were no injuries.