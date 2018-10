A minor crash occurred on Hillcrest Lane in Kenton Tuesday evening.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, 37 year old Tara Rans, of Kenton, was making a delivery on the one way street and when she missed the house, rather than go back around, she began to back up to the residence.

Her car struck a vehicle being operated by 76 year old Elmer Joseph, who pulled out of the YMCA onto Hillcrest at the time.

Light damage occurred to the vehicles, and Rans was cited for improper backing.