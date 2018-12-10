A Kenton woman was cited following two near collisions over the weekend.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to South Detroit Street in reference to a possible intoxicated driver.

The vehicle left Spirit 68 Bar and is said to have almost struck another vehicle while pulling into 68.

Officers located the vehicle on Detroit near Eliza Street where it had turned into a yard and almost struck a tree.

The driver, identified as 48 year old Dusty Stratton, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.