A car was stopped on U.S. 33 in Logan County Thursday and resulted in several charges against the driver.

WPKO Radio reported that Logan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the car for speeding and noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

A probable cause search was initiated, and authorities found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia items in the vehicle.

The drug items as well as an envelope containing just over $7100 in cash were seized.

The driver, 25 year old Javier Tellez, admitted he was in the United States illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency was notified, and Tellez was arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.