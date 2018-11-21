A semi driver was cited after getting the vehicle stuck while attempting to turn around in the roadway.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched just before noon on Tuesday to U.S. 68 just south of Robinson Fin on a report that a semi was blocking the road.

Deputies discovered that the semi jackknifed when the driver attempted to make a u-turn, and both lanes were blocked.

The Tennessee man was cited for a reasonable control violation.

Osborn’s Towing moved the semi, and the road was reopened around an hour later.