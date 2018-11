A Columbus man has been charged following a traffic stop in Logan County late Wednesday afternoon.

WPKO Radio reported that a deputy from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car speeding in heavy traffic on U.S. Route 33 near the Union County line.

The driver, identified as 24 year old Adem Takele was allegedly clocked driving 109 miles an hour in a 70 miles an hour zone.

He was charged with reckless operation and released.