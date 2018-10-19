A Findlay woman was arrested following a drug bust in that city Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit, the search of a residence at 133 Woodley Terrace yielded cocaine, marijuana, cash, a firearm, drug paraphernalia and items indicative of drug trafficking.

28 year old Raven Merschman was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Additional drug related charges are expected pending the conclusion of the investigation.