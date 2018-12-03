Duane A. Cosart, 79 of Kenton passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at his residence. He was born on November 26, 1939 in Hardin County to the late Harold and Hannah (Moore) Cosart. Duane married Cheryl Boles on January 20, 1973 and she survives along with three children; Kimberly

(Rick) Schoenrock, Bart (Becky) Cosart both of Denver, CO and David

(Holly) Cosart of Dublin. He is also survived by several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Engle and step-son, Scott A. Born. Duane retired from the City of Kenton Street Department after many years of service. Prior to working for the city, he owned and operated his own business, Blues Asphalt and Stone. He was a lifetime member of both the Kenton Elks Lodge #157 and the Kenton Moose Family Center #428. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. Mr. Cosart was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed woodworking.

A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Pastor Jonathan Hanover will officiate and burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St.Rita’s Hospice.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.