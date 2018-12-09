A Dunkirk man was killed in a house fire this past Saturday morning.

According to information from Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 Saturday to the house located at 221 North Buckeye Street in the village.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The only occupant in the house was the owner, listed as Gregory Spearman, who according to multiple sources, is the one who died in the fire.

No cause has been given, and the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Investigation Team.

Multiple fire departments from around the area provided mutual assistance, and firefighters were on the scene for several hours.