Edith K. Moor 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at Fairhaven Health Care Community on Sun. Dec. 2, 2018. She was born on Aug. 5, 1942 in Wyandot Co. to the late Carl R. and Georgia A. (Richardson) Heid. She married Ronald C. Moor, they later divorced.

Surviving is a son Calvin C. Moor, Upper Sandusky, a granddaughter Ashton R. Moor, Upper Sandusky, a brother David Heid, Bucyrus, 2 nephews and 1 great nephew. She is preceded in death by a sister Jessie Heid and a brother Jerry Heid.

Ms. Moor had been employed at the former Millington/Worthington Industries, from Apr. 1966 to her retirement in 1987.

She attended Wildwood Chapel.

Ms. Moor’s hobbies were camping and fishing, she was member of Good Sam R.V. Camping Club and The 2nd Chance Camping Club.

A funeral service will be held on Sat. Dec. 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus. Visitation will be held from 4-6:00 p.m. on Fri. Dec, 7, 2018 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home Health of Wyandot Co. or Wyandot Co. Council on Aging in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

