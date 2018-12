Edward “Eddie” Gibson, 66 of Ridgeway

Funeral Services for Edward “Eddie” Gibson will he held at 2pm Sunday, December 23, 2018 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Mt.Victory. Burial will follow at The North Greenfield Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

He died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at The Ohio State University Wexner Unit in Columbus.